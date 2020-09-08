Test positivity of rapid kits spikes in Ghaziabad, officials expect surge in Covid-19 cases

The positivity rate of Covid-19 tests done through rapid antigen kits in Ghaziabad has been on the rise since the past two weeks which, experts said, could indicate that the infection could be spreading at a faster pace.

According to official records of the district health department, the overall positivity rate of the tests through antigen kits— which accounts for more than half of the tests conducted in Ghaziabad after their introduction in the district on June 26— is about 2.83%, however, during the past two weeks the positivity rate first increased to 3.91% (between August 21 and August 27) and then reached 4.5% (between ween August 28 and September 3).

The positivity rate for antigen tests, whose sensitivity is considered to be poor, was 2.19% for the test conducted between August 14 and August 20 and 2.40% for August 7-13 week.

Till September 3, nearly 205,584 tests were conducted in Ghaziabad of which 8,897 samples turned positive for Covid-19 (positivity rate 4.32%). Out of the total tests conducted, around 57.49% of tests were done through rapid antigen tests (118, 206). Till September 3, 3,349 positive cases were detected with them.

The overall positivity with the help of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test—considered the gold standard method for detecting Covid-19—is about 6.34% (till September 3).

“Although, the positivity rate of antigen kits is less than that of RT-PCR tests, the latest spike indicates that the spread of the infection has not declined at all, and more positive cases will emerge at a faster pace. In past fortnight or so, there has been a steady rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad at a growing pace,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association(Ghaziabad chapter).

According to the state control room figures, Covid-19 cases have been on a steady rise. Between August 7 and August 13, 628 cases were recorded and in the following week, from August 14 to August 20, 802 fresh cases were reported. While 850 cases were reported between August 21 and August 27, the week between August 28 and September 3, 991 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Ghaziabad.

Except, for first week of the antigen tests being introduced in the district, their positivity rate has stayed below 3%.

According to health department officials, the rise in the positivity rate of antigen tests denotes that number of persons acquiring infection is fast increasing. Rapid antigen kits are widely used for testing in containment zones, static sampling booths, and mobile vans besides by sample collection teams working on ground.

“The positive rate through test by rapid antigen kits is high and there is also a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district. We are already doing focused testing with rapid kits for persons showing symptoms and people who are over 65 years of age and have comorbidities,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer. “So, the rise in positivity could be resultant of focused testing and wide use of rapid antigen kits,” he added.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey also directed the health department officials to make a workplan so that the recent guidelines issued by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) can be implemented fully in Ghaziabad.

In its ‘Advisory on Strategy for Covid-19 Testing in India,’ the ICMR has suggested that all people living in containment zones should be tested by rapid antigen test, particularly in cities where there has been a widespread transmission of infection. For routine surveillance in containment zones and screening at points of entry, the ICMR has listed rapid antigen tests, RT-PCR or TrueNat to be used in order of priority.

It is also suggested that all symptomatic cases including health care workers and frontline workers; all asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a laboratory confirmed cases are to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact.

“Based on availability of workforce and also the stock of rapid antigen kits, we will soon be implementing the directions in the district ” CMO said.