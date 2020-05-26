Sections
Thane activist writes to CM, seeks Covid testing for social workers

Thane activist writes to CM, seeks Covid testing for social workers

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:46 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

A social activist in Thane has written to the chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray requesting timely Covid testing for social workers engaged in relief work in the state. Many social workers are helping migrants and labourers and are at risk of getting infected.

“There are many NGOs across the state which are providing ration and food for the migrants and labourers stranded in various corners of the city. Though these volunteers are carrying their work on the field with due permission from police and following safety norms, there is a risk of getting infected. Hence, I have written to the CM, requesting free Covid-19 testing for social workers,” said Nishant Bangera, 28, founder of Muse foundation, a Thane-based NGO.

According to Bangera, the request has been made for social workers engaged in distributing dry ration, cooked food, personnel protective equipment and other essential services to migrants, daily wage labourers, senior citizens, police personnel and health care workers.

“While performing our duties as social workers, we also need to be healthy. The letter was written to the CM on May 19. We are awaiting a positive response soon,” added Bangera.



