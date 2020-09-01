Thane city to utilise bike ambulances for Covid-19 antigen testing

With an aim to increase testing in the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has introduced antigen testing at doorstep with the help of 17 bike ambulances.

“The testing will be mostly conducted in huge housing complexes and market areas. If residents with symptoms need to be tested, the bike ambulances can reach them easily and the antigen tests will be able to determine the results within half an hour. This will help in providing timely treatment for patients,” said civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma.

The bike ambulances were introduced by the Thane civic body to facilitate easy travel through traffic-prone areas of the city for providing medical assistance within the golden hour incase of accidents.