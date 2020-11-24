Sections
Thane civic body all set if second wave of Covid-19 pandemic hits city: Commissioner

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has claimed to be prepared in case a second wave of the pandemic hit the city.At a press conference held on Tuesday, the commissioner said...

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:57 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

People attend Covid-19 testing at Vandana cinema Covid-19 Centre of TMC, on Tuesday, (HT PHOTO)

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has claimed to be prepared in case a second wave of the pandemic hit the city.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, the commissioner said that all the departments have been given directives to ensure necessary arrangements and precautionary measures are taken for the next few days.

A special 10-day campaign will be undertaken in the city, wherein regular antigen and RT-PCR testing will continue, strict action will be taken against those not wearing masks or maintaining social-distancing.

Vipin Sharma, commissioner, TMC, said, “At a meeting with all the department heads and ward officers, special focus on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene across the city has been initiated. Moreover, the health department has to ensure enough supply of medicines, oxygen, beds with oxygen supply and ventilators is available across the city. The number of cases within Thane continues to be in control. However, we have to be prepared in case a sudden spurt is noted.”

The ‘My Family My Responsibility’ survey will continue as planned. Almost 70 per cent of the teachers have been tested by the civic body and all details of health workers are in place. If a vaccine arrives, they will be given priority.

