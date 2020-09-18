Thane civic body begins door-to-door survey to find Covid patients

Though the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has claimed to have screened 24.5 lakh residents (equivalent to the population of city), the corporation has to begin the entire survey afresh as per

the state government’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ guidelines.

The corporation has begun fresh screening on Thursday with more than 450 teams carrying out the survey across the city.

The corporation had initiated door-to-door survey of residents to check for any Covid-19-related symptoms for early detection and isolation of cases from July.

Moreover, under the state government’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ guidelines, the corporation will also have to carry out a fresh survey for which the TMC has increased its manpower.

Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner, said, “As part of our extensive testing and tracing practice, we had a team of 150 people who went door-to-door and checked temperature, oxygen levels as well as residents with co-morbidities or symptoms, and updated them real time. As per the state government guidelines, Thursday onwards we started the survey for a second time.”

For the new survey, 450 teams have been formed across the city with each team consisting of two or three people that include a medical representative.

“Unlike earlier, we have only 20 days to complete this survey; hence we have included many teams and additional equipment. The state government has asked us to complete 50 households in a single day, so we need additional manpower,” said Sharma.

Currently, TMC has around 12,000 people in institutional quarantine, some of them are those found with symptoms during the door-to-door survey.

The door-to-door screening survey includes staff from Thane Municipal Transport, various government departments, contractual staff from TMC and teachers, volunteers from social organisations and members of political parties as well.

This team focusses on containment screening and surveillance; all of which are updated in real time.

A senior TMC official said, “Around nine per cent of the people, surveyed in the last two months, had influenza-like mild symptoms. RT-PCR were conducted on them and those with symptoms were isolated immediately. Our strategy remains the same of testing and tracing, as per the State guidelines,” added a senior TMC officer.

The activists are, however, sceptical about the survey. “With the kind of population that Thane city has, it would be difficult to complete the survey in 20 days. The civic body will require a lot of manpower, especially in slum areas. Despite working for two months, they have not been able to complete screening the entire city. This is going to be a humongous task even for those on the field conducting the survey,” said Sanjiv Datta, activist, Thane