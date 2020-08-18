Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Thane civic body introduces mobile immersion facility for residents in Covid containment zones

Sections
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday introduced a mobile immersion facility for residents within containment zones to immerse Ganpati idols. Last week, the civic body...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 01:30 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday introduced a mobile immersion facility for residents within containment zones to immerse Ganpati idols. Last week, the civic body took many similar initiatives to prevent crowding during the immersion of Ganpati idols.

“We will have three vehicles with a syntex tank attached to it and volunteers will help with the immersion process. Devotees should perform aarti at their homes and get the idols to the mobile immersion facility, where the volunteers will carry out the immersions as per rituals,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, commissioner, TMC.

A similar initiative to book slots online for the immersions has also started in Thane. However, many residents found it difficult to find slots online.

“We are releasing these slots in phases to avoid overcrowding at a one particular time. There might be instances during which one may not get to book the slot on a particular day. They can try doing so the next day morning,” said Manisha Pradhan, pollution control officer, TMC.



