Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Thane civic body launches helpline for recovered patients to access post-Covid care

Thane civic body launches helpline for recovered patients to access post-Covid care

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), which inaugurated a post-Covid Care Centre last week in the city, has come up with a helpline number that will make it easier for the...

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:13 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), which inaugurated a post-Covid Care Centre last week in the city, has come up with a helpline number that will make it easier for the recovered patients to reach out to it. The helpline number -- 86573 97952 -- will provide all details regarding the post-Covid Care Centre.

The centre is situated at TMC building, Lodha Luxuria Complex in Majiwada. “After Covid patients are treated, there are various other issues that have come to the fore. These include difficulty in breathing, weakness and depression. The centre provides day-care facility wherein exercise and yoga centre is available at different slots. From counselling to pulmonary physiotherapy, every treatment is available at the centre for complete recovery. The helpline number will guide patients through the various facilities available at the centre,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
Oct 20, 2020 23:46 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Oct 20, 2020 23:41 IST
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Oct 20, 2020 23:27 IST

latest news

Chandigarh pensioner who shot self succumbs, tests Covid +ve
Oct 21, 2020 00:39 IST
PGIMER tells staffers to be vigilant after body swap at mortuary
Oct 21, 2020 00:39 IST
Four robbers uproot ATM in Zirakpur, one held after chase
Oct 21, 2020 00:36 IST
Chandigarh mayor left red-faced as BJP councillors skip MC meet
Oct 21, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.