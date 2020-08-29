Thane civic body to make a list of illegal structures

Sections
Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:04 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

With the recent building collapse in Mahad of Raigad district, the issue of illegal buildings in Thane have come to the fore again. The Thane civic commissioner on Friday has given directives to survey illegal buildings in the city and submit a list of these structures by Monday. The commissioner has warned of strict action against illegal structures from September 4.

Civic chief Dr Vipin Sharma said, “All assistant and deputy municipal commissioners have to function at ward level and not only prepare a list of illegal structures but also ensure that the system is in place to start demolishing these structures. From September 4 onwards, efforts will be taken to ensure that illegal structures do not exist in any ward.”

A special review meeting to discuss the status of Covid-19 in Thane city, property tax and illegal structures was held on Friday. All assistant and deputy municipal commissioners were present for this meeting.

