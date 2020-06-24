Thane civic body too has hid Covid-19 deaths: Somaiya

Like the Maharashtra government, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), too, has hid the Covid-19 toll in the city, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya in Thane on Tuesday. He met civic commissioner Vijay Singhal to take stock of the situation in Thane city on Tuesday afternoon. Singhal refuted all allegations.

Somaiya alleged: “I had asked the civic authority to provide me the latest figure, although I am not satisfied with the figures given by the authority. The Thackeray government had hid 3,000 deaths, of which they admitted after reconciliation that 1,500 were not shown in the data. The Solapur Municipal Corporation also tried to hide 40 deaths on Monday. Of the total deaths hidden by the government, 2,000 are from Mumbai and at least 50 are from Thane city.”

Somaiya claimed Mumbra had a bigger problem. “The corporation has merely shown 50% of the actual deaths in Mumbra. We have demanded an inquiry into these discrepancies. Moreover, patients are sent to private hospitals increasingly, instead of the government hospital in Thane, leading to profit for private hospitals. There are also technical issues such as lack of oxygen supply or ventilators,” he alleged.

Pravin Darekar, leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative Council, also met Kalyan Dombivli municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi on Tuesday. He said, “Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray’s Worli constituency has been considered as a special case whereas hotspots of Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli continue to be neglected. If the situation does not come under control in the next eight days, we shall protest.”