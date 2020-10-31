Thane civic transport conductor held for taping sex videos, uploading them on porn site for money

Milind Anil Zade, a 32-year-old who works as a conductor with the Thane civic transport department, has been arrested by the local crime branch (LCB), Boisar on Thursday for allegedly posting 63 clips on a porn site for ₹5 lakh between November 2019 and June this year.

“Zade would watch porn while on duty and thought of making money by posting live sex video tapes on a porn site under a fake name,” said assistant inspector Bhimsen Gaikwad of LCB.

Zade befriended the two complainants, one an 18-year-old from Waliv, Vasai and the other a 30-year-old from Vikramgad, by promising jobs at the municipal corporation, and demanded sex in return, said Gaikwad. When the victims complied, Zade would secretly record the act on video and then post it on the website and earned money, said the officer.

In July, one of the survivor approached police after finding out that the act was recorded, following which a case of rape was registered against Zade under sections 376(n)(2), 452 (trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of Information Technology Act. Zade was absconding at the time.

In September, the other woman also filed a similar complaint with Waliv police after a relative informed her of her video on the website, said Gaikwad. “Zade kept changing his location and also did not attend work to evade arrest. We got information that he was hiding in the jungles at Pochade between Vikramgad and Jawhar, following which we arrested him on Thursday and handed him over to Vikramgad police,” said Gaikwad.

Zade was produced before Dahanu court on Friday and has been remanded in police custody. The accused had also forced other women and made sex tapes of them, said Gaikwad.