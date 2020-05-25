Thane civil hospital to get 150 more beds for Covid ward

Thane civil hospital will get 150 additional beds for Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of beds in the facility to 450. The hospital had demanded for additional beds, owing to the constant rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in Thane. Until Sunday, Thane city recorded 2,018 cases of coronavirus.

“The demand for 150 beds was made through prefabricated portable clinic for the civil hospital, owing to the surge in the patient footfall. The first six beds arrived at the hospital on Monday,” said Dr Kailash Pawar, civil surgeon at the hospital, adding that the remaining beds will be made available in batches.

According to an official from the hospital, there are 212 coronavirus patients and 35 medical staffers at the Covid-19 ward.

“We are trying to arrange for more than 500 beds and also deploy more staff at the Covid-19 ward,” said the official.