Home / Cities / Thane collector gives nod for pre-monsoon repairs

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:56 IST

By Megha Pol,

The Thane district collector has given permission to carry out pre-monsoon construction works such as structural repairs, safety walls, basement and plinth. These works will not be permitted in containment zones.

Residents can carry out repairs such as plumbing and plastering work but no new work will be permitted during the lockdown period.

The lockdown period in Thane district might be extended further as the district is one of coronavirus hotspots in the country. This will affect emergency pre-monsoon work.

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar said, “Most construction works are incomplete in some parts of the district. Trenches have been dug up for plinth and basement work and have been left incomplete. This can lead to waterlogging and mosquito breeding during monsoon. We have decided to permit such works which are important for residents’ safety.”



All work should follow safety guidelines at the site and workers should stick to guidelines.

Narvekar said, “We have allowed structural repair works for buildings and urgent repairs such as plumbing and plastering for buildings. The transport vehicles for such works should strictly follow lockdown guidelines. The company should take permission to bring workers to construction sites in small batches and they should be given accommodation at the site.”

The collector said the construction site should be barricaded and a signboard put up.

The contractors should provide a copy of work permit to the local police station before starting the work and all safety rules should be followed.

