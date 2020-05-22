Sections
Home / Cities / Thane cop dies after testing positive

Thane cop dies after testing positive

A 45-year-old woman police constable from Thane died within a few hours after her Covid test report on Thursday showed she was infected. The constable was suffering from a kidney ailment and had...

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:12 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

A 45-year-old woman police constable from Thane died within a few hours after her Covid test report on Thursday showed she was infected. The constable was suffering from a kidney ailment and had gone to a hospital for dialysis when she underwent a Covid test.

“She was posted at Shrinagar police station in Thane. She was recently diagnosed with a kidney ailment. She was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane. But, she died two hours after her Covid test report came,” said a senior police officer from Shrinagar police station, Thane.

“She was a resident of Wagale Estate in Thane and has two children. She was in the police service for 12 years,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Private bus drivers, conductors demand pending wages in Himachal
May 22, 2020 00:25 IST
State needs 250 more trains to take remaining migrants back home
May 22, 2020 00:24 IST
With 2,345 more cases, Maha breaches 40K mark; toll 1,454
May 22, 2020 00:23 IST
State assures fresh loans for 11.12 lakh farmers who didn’t get waiver
May 22, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.