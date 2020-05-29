Thane corporator found dead in hotel

A Thane corporator from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) died in a hotel room in Thane.

Vilas Kamble, who was earlier the standing committee chairman, had been staying in the hotel at Naupada for over a year.

Doctors said he died of a heart attack but the post-mortem report is yet to come. He is survived by his wife, who is also a corporator, two sons and one daughter.

A BJP worker said, “On Thursday night, Kamble spoke to his wife and mother over phone. He complained of stomachache before going to bed. On Friday, when he did not answer his phone, his family members went to the hotel to check. They found him lying on the floor and took him to Thane civil hospital.”

Thane civil hospital doctors said that he was brought dead. A medical officer from the hospital said, “It looks like a heart attack. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. We have also taken his swab for Covid testing.”

Kamble was a two-term corporator of Thane Municipal Corporation and also the chairman of standing committee for seven months in the last term. In 2017, he joined the BJP after quitting Bahujan Samaj Party.