Sections
Home / Cities / Thane corporator found dead in hotel

Thane corporator found dead in hotel

A Thane corporator from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) died in a hotel room in Thane.Vilas Kamble, who was earlier the standing committee chairman, had been staying in the hotel at Naupada for...

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:13 IST

By Megha Pol,

A Thane corporator from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) died in a hotel room in Thane.

Vilas Kamble, who was earlier the standing committee chairman, had been staying in the hotel at Naupada for over a year.

Doctors said he died of a heart attack but the post-mortem report is yet to come. He is survived by his wife, who is also a corporator, two sons and one daughter.

A BJP worker said, “On Thursday night, Kamble spoke to his wife and mother over phone. He complained of stomachache before going to bed. On Friday, when he did not answer his phone, his family members went to the hotel to check. They found him lying on the floor and took him to Thane civil hospital.”



Thane civil hospital doctors said that he was brought dead. A medical officer from the hospital said, “It looks like a heart attack. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. We have also taken his swab for Covid testing.”

Kamble was a two-term corporator of Thane Municipal Corporation and also the chairman of standing committee for seven months in the last term. In 2017, he joined the BJP after quitting Bahujan Samaj Party.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Atmanirbhar plan covers credit for traders: Goyal
May 29, 2020 23:18 IST
Border mayhem returns as Gurugram locks national Capital out
May 29, 2020 23:15 IST
Govt, aided schools in UT to remain closed till June 7
May 29, 2020 23:14 IST
Actors don’t have an option of work from home: Shreyas Talpade
May 29, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.