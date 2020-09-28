Thane corporator’s son killed: Step-brother arrested

Thane Police arrested Sachin Patil, 40, for allegedly killing his step-brother Rakesh Patil, 35, the son of Thane-based Sena Corporator Manik Patil, on Sunday. Patil had shot Rakesh with a revolver and dumped his body in Vashi Creek over property dispute last week. Kasarvadavli police, while investigating the missing person’s complaint filed by Rakesh’s wife, have also recovered the revolver and the 3.7 gram gold jewellery stolen by the accused. The body has not been found yet.

The police arrested Gaurav Singh, Patil’s driver on September 24 while Patil was absconding since September 23. Patil had staged a robbery at his father’s house to establish that Rakesh has eloped with jewellery. Singh, however, confessed to helping Patil kill and dispose Rakesh’s body in exchange for ₹2 lakh.

The police then formed several teams to look for Patil in Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ambernath.

Senior police inspector K Khairnar said, “The accused was not using cell phone, therefore tracking him became difficult. Our teams have been keeping an eye on his friends and family. Through informers, we come to know that he would be coming to Ulwe in Navi Mumbai on the night of September 26. We laid a trap and arrested him. Later, we recovered the gold jewellery which he had stolen as well as Rakesh’s scooter and a revolver.”

Patil confessed to the crime after being arrested, said Khairnar. “The accused said he called Rakesh for a party in his father’s home when no one was around and gave him alcohol. After he fell asleep, the accused shot him on his head. Later with Singh’s help he rolled the body in cloth and threw it in Vashi Creek early on September 20. They kept Rakesh’s scooter in Azadnagar where Singh stays. Singh was given ₹2 lakh for helping Patil,” Khairnar said/

Patil has been remanded in police custody till October 4.

Rakesh is the son of Manik Patil’s first wife, while the accused is his son from the third marriage.

According to police, Patil shot Rakesh and stole his mother’s jewellery to show that Rakesh fled with valuables. Manik Patil and his wife came back on September 20 and filed a complaint regarding the theft with Kasarvadavli police.

On September 20, Rakesh’s wife filed a missing person complaint with Kasarvadavli police station. Rakesh had recently agreed to move in his father’s new bungalow in Waghbil, which led to insecurity in Patil. He allegedly killed Rakesh fearing his closeness to their father, which he though would lead him to lose a major share in the property.