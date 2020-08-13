Thane dahi handi mandals busy with social work this year

The sky-high human pyramids synonymous with dahi handi celebrations were missing in Thane this year as most organisers cancelled the festival in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the city took part in organising health camps, Covid testing camps, blood and plasma donation centres on Wednesday.

Dahi handi celebrations in Thane have entered the Guinness Book of World Record for making the tallest human pyramid. Spectators throng the festivals in huge number every year, but this year few organisations merely broke a symbolic handi with minimum participants.

Instead of the usual celebrations, Thanecha Raja Mitra Mandal at Panchpakhadi organised a special Covid testing facilities this year. “We are testing everyone at Namdev Wadi area with pulse oximeter and thermal scanner. If doctors notice any Covid-19 symptoms or low oxygen levels, they will suggest an antigen test. We are following all social distancing norms at this camp,” said Prathamesh More, a member.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sai Govinda Mandal in Kopri took to spreading the message of not using plastic products. Mayuresh Kolhatkar, president, said, “It is a difficult year for us as we will not be able to make human pyramids amid cheering from the crowd. We are ensuring that all our volunteers spread out the message of maintaining hygiene, cleanliness and wearing masks. We are also collecting plastic which will be recycled.”

Sanskruti Yuva Prathishtan spearheaded by MLA Pratap Sarnaik, distributed sanitiser, masks and portable oxygen cylinder. “The entire amount we usually spent as prize money will now be used to help those affected by the virus. We have made arrangements for oxygen cylinders and delivered them to those in need. We also distributed sanitisers and masks to the poor and spread awareness regarding the virus,” Sarnaik said.

MLC Ravi Phatak’s Sankalp Prathisthan conducted blood and Plasma donation drives and also distributed food for the deprived. Meanwhile, MP Rajan Vichare, who organises dahi handi celebrations at Talaopali junction every year, conducted a symbolic dahi handi on Wednesday. “This is the second consecutive year that we had to cancel our celebrations. Last year it was the floods in various parts of the country and this year we are ensuring social distancing rules. It would be inappropriate to celebrate in such a time. We have made use of the reward prize money and organisation cost in relief work,” said Vichare.