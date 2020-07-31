Thane district MNS president detained for protesting outside TMC office

Sections
The Kapurbawdi police have detained MNS Thane district president Avinash Jadhav along with two other MNS party workers for staging a protest along with 30 nurses outside the Thane...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:35 IST

By Megha Pol,

The Kapurbawdi police have detained MNS Thane district president Avinash Jadhav along with two other MNS party workers for staging a protest along with 30 nurses outside the Thane Municipal Corporation office and Balkum Covid Hospital set up in Global Impact Hub building in Thane on Friday. They were protesting against the non-payment of dues to the nursing staff in the hospital and also sacking of few on contract basis even though the contract was not yet over.

The police informed that the procedure to arrest the three was going on at the time of going to the press. A case is also registered against Jadhav at Naupada Police station on Friday.

Jadhav also has being served two years externment notice by a sub-divisional police officer of Virar on the recommendation of the police department of Palghar, Thane, Thane Rural, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Mumbai for alleged constant protest during the Pandemic. Jadhav will be given a hearing on the notice on August 4.

On Friday morning, three to four MNS workers led by Jadhav staged a protest outside Thane Municipal Corporation’s headquarters in Panchpakhadi. Anil Mangle, Senior Police Inspector of Naupada said, “There were 30 nurses along with the MNS party worker which is against the lockdown norms. We booked Jadhav under section 188 and 269 for disobedience.”



Jadhav also created a ruckus outside Covid Hospital in Balkum.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “The MNS workers came near the security without wearing a mask and demanded to talk to the authorities. They violated the safety protocol putting the hospital employees at risk. We registered a case against them in Kapurbawdi Police station.”

The police also booked Mahesh Kadam and Ravindra More, two other MNS leaders with Jadhav.

Assistant commissioner of police, zone 5, Pankaj Shirsat, said, “Apart from 188 and 269 we have also filed a case under section 353 IPC for obstructing work of a civil servant. The process to arrest all three is underway, they will be arrested late at night.”

Jadhav told media persons, that despite the action and pressure on him by the government he will continue to fight for the cause of common people. “There was no need for Anti Extortion and crime branch officer to come to detain me. Local police would have sufficed, these are merely pressure tactics, we will not bow to it,” he said.

In the meantime, Jadhav also got a two-year externment notice from Palghar police.

Renuka Bagade, sub-divisional officer of Virar said, “Under the Mumbai Police Act 1951, section 53, police department of five different cities have proposed to extern Jadhav for two years outside the limit of their cities. I am the investigating officer on this case and the decision on externment will be taken after a hearing given to Jadhav on August 4.”

