Thane: Fire erupts in Arcadia Shopping Center of Hiranandani estate; no casualties

A fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center, Hiranandani estate, at Ghodbunder in Thane (west) at around 8.10 am on Friday.

The fire has spread to six shops of in the commercial complex. No casualty has been reported so far.

Personnel from Thane Fire Brigade and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) are engaged in firefighting operations at the spot.

Also read: Fire breaks out at company office in Maharashtra’s Thane

Three fire engines, two rescue vehicles and three water tankers have been pressed into service to contain the blaze.

“The fire broke out at around 8.10 am. All teams are at the spot to bring the blaze under control. We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. No one is injured so far,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC, Thane.

The fire has spread to Wellness Forever Medical Shop, Prime Hardware, Rainbow Shoppe, Citi Wines, Platinum Hardware and Gaurav Sweets in the shopping centre, he added.