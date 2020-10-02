Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Thane: Fire erupts in Arcadia Shopping Center of Hiranandani estate; no casualties

Thane: Fire erupts in Arcadia Shopping Center of Hiranandani estate; no casualties

The fire has spread to six shops of in the commercial complex; Three fire engines, two rescue vehicles and three water tankers have been pressed into service to contain the blaze

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 10:52 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Thane

Fire at Hiranandani estate’s Arcadia Shopping Center, Patalipada, Ghodbunder Road, Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)

A fire broke out at Arcadia Shopping Center, Hiranandani estate, at Ghodbunder in Thane (west) at around 8.10 am on Friday.

The fire has spread to six shops of in the commercial complex. No casualty has been reported so far.

Personnel from Thane Fire Brigade and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) are engaged in firefighting operations at the spot.

Also read: Fire breaks out at company office in Maharashtra’s Thane

Three fire engines, two rescue vehicles and three water tankers have been pressed into service to contain the blaze.

“The fire broke out at around 8.10 am. All teams are at the spot to bring the blaze under control. We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. No one is injured so far,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, RDMC, Thane.

The fire has spread to Wellness Forever Medical Shop, Prime Hardware, Rainbow Shoppe, Citi Wines, Platinum Hardware and Gaurav Sweets in the shopping centre, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US President Trump, first lady Melania test positive for Covid-19
Oct 02, 2020 11:25 IST
How Covid-19 has gripped India’s urban centres
Oct 02, 2020 10:24 IST
‘Won’t bow down’: Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
Oct 02, 2020 11:27 IST
PM Modi wishes friend Donald Trump, first lady Melania quick recovery from Covid-19
Oct 02, 2020 11:46 IST

latest news

Dealing with trolls, the Gandhian way, tell us celebs
Oct 02, 2020 11:46 IST
Hathras gang rape: AAP senior leaders to protest at India Gate today
Oct 02, 2020 11:42 IST
Einstein’s description of gravity just got much harder to beat
Oct 02, 2020 11:40 IST
Hits that made Devdutt Padikkal and Abdul Samad famous
Oct 02, 2020 11:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.