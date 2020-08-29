Sections
Thane group collects floral waste from Ulhas river

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:58 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

To clean Ulhas river, the members of Ulhas Nadi Bachao Kruti Samiti collected around 15 tons of Nirmalaya or floral waste from Pachva Mail in Kamba village, Panjrpol in Rayate village and Century Rayon Club Road in Ulhasnagar-1.

The group comprising environmentalist and residents have been collecting floral waste since a year, which otherwise ends into the river.

Ravindra Lingayat, a member of the organisation said, “We started an awareness campaign against the floral waste being dumped into the river last year. We created awareness on social media and appealed to the people to bring only the idol to the water body and not the nirmalaya. Most people followed this, so we collected merely 15 tons as opposed to 50 tons the previous year.”

A team of around 80 volunteers prevented people from throwing nirmalaya and plastic into the river. The nirmalaya was segregated from thermacol, food items, puja items or paper decorations and was dumped into pits to turn it into compost by the volunteers. The plastic found will be recycled while the food item and whole coconut were distributed to the tribals in nearby villages.



