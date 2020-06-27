Thane hot spots to be locked down from Monday

After Navi Mumbai and Kalyan, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is now planning to implement a complete lockdown in hot spots across the city from Monday. The civic authority is still assessing the hot spots along with the police department and will issue lockdown orders on Monday.

On Saturday, Thane city recorded 371 new cases and 14 deaths, the highest single-day numbers to date. Thane has a total of 7,827 cases and 263 deaths.

“The entire city won’t be under lockdown. However, we are planning to impose a complete lockdown in areas which are hot spots for Covid cases. These areas will be assessed at ward level, along with the help of police department. The list will be finalised on Monday, and we will issue lockdown orders accordingly,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner, TMC.

Malvi stressed that essential services will continue to be operational, but the movement of residents in hot spots will be restricted.

The restrictions will be imposed in Mumbra as well.

“We have already identified three areas as hot spots in Mumbra and have barricaded them. Police and Covid warriors are stationed at these barricades to ensure people do not enter or leave unnecessarily,” said a civic official, who did not wish to be named, from Mumbra.