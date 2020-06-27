Sections
Home / Cities / Thane hot spots to be locked down from Monday

Thane hot spots to be locked down from Monday

After Navi Mumbai and Kalyan, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is now planning to implement a complete lockdown in hot spots across the city from Monday. The civic authority...

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:54 IST

By Megha Pol,

After Navi Mumbai and Kalyan, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is now planning to implement a complete lockdown in hot spots across the city from Monday. The civic authority is still assessing the hot spots along with the police department and will issue lockdown orders on Monday.

On Saturday, Thane city recorded 371 new cases and 14 deaths, the highest single-day numbers to date. Thane has a total of 7,827 cases and 263 deaths.

“The entire city won’t be under lockdown. However, we are planning to impose a complete lockdown in areas which are hot spots for Covid cases. These areas will be assessed at ward level, along with the help of police department. The list will be finalised on Monday, and we will issue lockdown orders accordingly,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner, TMC.

Malvi stressed that essential services will continue to be operational, but the movement of residents in hot spots will be restricted.



The restrictions will be imposed in Mumbra as well.

“We have already identified three areas as hot spots in Mumbra and have barricaded them. Police and Covid warriors are stationed at these barricades to ensure people do not enter or leave unnecessarily,” said a civic official, who did not wish to be named, from Mumbra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi cop shoots colleague inside police station
Jun 28, 2020 01:36 IST
Students in Solapur switch on TV for daily lessons amid lockdown
Jun 28, 2020 01:29 IST
FIR against 6 personnel from Mumbai’s Borivli police station for failing to report to duty
Jun 28, 2020 01:22 IST
Masked intruders rob elderly man of jewellery, licensed revolver in Raikot
Jun 28, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.