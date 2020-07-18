Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli cross 15K cases amid strict lockdown

The number of Covid-19 cases in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli crossed 15,000 on Friday. Thane reported 342 new cases and 14 deaths while Kalyan-Dombivli saw six deaths and 407 new cases.

On Friday, Navi Mumbai recorded 240 new cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths. The total number of Covid cases in Navi Mumbai is 10,786 and death toll is 330. The doubling rate in Navi Mumbai and Thane is 24 days while Kalyan-Dombivli’s doubling rate is 17 days. The extended lockdown in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli will end on July 19.

So far, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has recorded 15,174 cases of Covid-19 and 537 deaths. The recovery rate is 56% and 8,368 have been discharged as of Friday. In June, TMC had an average daily case load of 150. July has seen more than 400 new cases reported on most days. However, Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “We have come a long way from doubling in 10 days in the first week of June to 24 days now.”

In Kalyan-Dombivli, there have been a total of 15,005 cases and 231 deaths. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recently finished surveying 69,000 people after which 1,077 suspected patients were given antigen tests and 328 tested positive. All of them are mildly symptomatic and 30 were allowed home isolation.

“Those who were found to have proper facilities at home were allowed home isolation. Others were sent to the quarantine centre. The survey will continue in all wards,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

Panvel, like Kalyan-Dombivli, has a doubling rate of 17 days. On Friday, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recorded 145 new cases, taking the total to 4,614. The death toll is at 108 with one death reported on Friday. The lockdown in Panvel will continue till July 24, but some restrictions have been eased.

PCMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “Counter delivery will be allowed from 9am to 9pm. Counter sales of grains, vegetables, eggs, fruits, bakery items, fish, chicken, meat and groceries will be allowed. Flour mills will be allowed to open. Non-essential shops like general stores, hardware shops will only provide home delivery.”

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation saw 237 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 5,238 of which 2,080 are active. Three deaths also were reported, raising the death toll to 77.

Ambernath recorded 16 new cases — the lowest daily count — and the least number of active cases (473) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ambernath is 2,966 and the death toll is at 112. Badlapur recorded 64 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 1,767 with 693 active cases, while the death toll is 26.