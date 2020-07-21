Thane man duped of ₹17 lakh, one booked

Sections
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:23 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Naupada police has booked an unknown person for duping a 43-year-old man off ₹17 lakh. The accused identified himself as Sumit Ahuja and posed as an executive of an insurance company and asked him to close his policy and transfer the amount to another link of the bank which he sent. Thane cyber police are investigating the case.

The accused introduced himself as a service department employee of a popular life insurance company. He allegedly told complainant that his five policies with the company has five years of locking period and added that the information given was wrong. He said the policies needed upgradation. The accused was allegedly asked to transfer his insurance money to an elite advanced plan.

Police inspector, D Kshirsagar said, “The accused had sent some insurance policy information from fake email address. He then convinced the complainant to transfer his money immediately in his provided bank account number. Accordingly, the complainant closed his policies of ₹17 lakhs and transferred all money to the fake account. We have registered an FIR under IPC 420, 406 and IT Act 66 D for cheating.”

