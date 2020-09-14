Sections
Thane man jumps off building, dies

A 35-year-old man died by suicide in Thane’s Wagle estate area on Sunday after he jumped off the residential building, where he lived, and into a brook. Police said the man...

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:30 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A 35-year-old man died by suicide in Thane’s Wagle estate area on Sunday after he jumped off the residential building, where he lived, and into a brook. Police said the man allegedly lost his job four months ago due to lockdown and has been in depression.

Shrinagar police registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter. The incident was reported to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell, which in turn alerted the police. The body has been recovered from the brook.

“The man died on the spot as he suffered major injuries,” said Santosh Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell.

Senior inspector VA Shinde said, “The man lost his job four months ago during lockdown and was in depression. He was also an alcoholic. On Sunday, he told his wife that he is going to the terrace and jumped off the building, which is a five-storey structure. Eye witnesses confirmed that he jumped on his own.”



