Thane mix-up: Two cremations for a man, other’s kin don’t get to see him even once

Thanks to the mix-up by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the family of a 67-year-old patient from Kopri conducted his last rites the second time in a week on Wednesday.

The family had earlier cremated a 72-year-old man, whose body was handed over to them by the Covid hospital at Global Hub in Balkum. The 67-year-old died late on Tuesday night after his family members met him in the hospital. The family of the 72-year-old Kalwa resident, which has been looking for him for five days, is distraught as they could not complete the last rites of their father. The Kopri family allowed the family from Kalwa to attend their father’s funeral as a goodwill gesture.

TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma spoke to both the families about the mix-up, while the medical health officer, Dr Charudutta Shinde, has been released from his duties as official to specifically handle the pandemic and in-charge of the Covid hospital in Balkum. Shinde had joined on June 11.

On Monday, the 72-year-old’s family had filed a missing person’s complaint. The police investigation showed the man had died on July 3 and his body was handed over to the Kopri family. “We are awaiting video footage or some documentation as evidence for the mix-up. The hospital is yet to submit a final report on the incident,” said A Deshmukh, senior inspector, Kapurbawdi police station.

A family member of the 72-year-old man said, “We have been running from pillar to post searching for our father, while he passed away on July 3. We could not even complete his last rites due to the lackadaisical attitude of the corporation.”

The family of the 67-year-old, too, was shocked on knowing this. “We had no idea that we cremated someone else. The past few days have been a roller coaster of emotions for us. We invited them to be a part of the funeral and join us in the last rites and consider our father as their own,” said a relative.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “Our three-member committee is yet to submit a report and their inquiry is underway.”

Ex-MLA Kirit Somaiya, said, “I will meet the Governor to discuss the situation in Thane.”