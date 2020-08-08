Thane MNS chief released on bail

Sections
Thane district president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was granted bail on a ₹15,000 bond by Thane session court on Friday, a week after he was arrested by Thane Police...

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:02 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Thane district president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was granted bail on a ₹15,000 bond by Thane session court on Friday, a week after he was arrested by Thane Police for protesting outside a Covid hospital and allegedly violating several lockdown norms. Jadhav was also served an externment notice from police departments of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, the hearing on which is still pending.

Jadhav was arrested on July 31, following which he was in police custody for two days and judicial custody for five days. The court had, on Monday, rejected his first bail application.

Omkar Rajurkar, Jadhav’s lawyer, said, “Jadhav has got bail on the bond of ₹15,000 as the court realised his arrest was merely a political propaganda. He was pressured to give up his fight for the people through the arrest. We will challenge the externment order too, for which partial hearing is completed.”

On July 31, three or four MNS workers and around 30 nurses, led by Jadhav, staged a protest outside Thane Municipal Corporation’s headquarters in Panchpakhadi and the Covid hospital in Balkum. Naupada police booked Jadhav under sections 188 and 269 for disobedience and act likely to spread infection, while he was arrested by Kapurbawdi police the same night for obstructing the work of a civil servant.



Assistant police commissioner Pankaj Shirsat said, “Avinash Jadhav has got a bail. Our investigation will be on, and if required, we will call him for inquiry.”

