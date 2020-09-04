Thane municipal commissioner attributes rise in Covid cases to increased testing

Covid-19 cases in Thane have been witnessing a surge from the past one week, after seeing a marked decline last month. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has attributed the rise to the increased number of tests each day.

For over a week, the city has been conducting 3,500 antigen tests each day, said civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma. The civic body has been laying special emphasis on testing vendors and commuters. The volunteers at the immersion sites, too, were made to take antigen tests.

“If the cases are increasing, so are the number of tests that are being conducted. On Wednesday alone, we tested 4,374 people. We had also set up detection centres at immersion ghats during Ganesh Chaturthi, which helped us reach out to the volunteers. Each ward has set up at least two testing camps and we are making optimum use of our manpower and antigen kits.”

At the antigen testing camps, senior citizens, comorbid residents, differently-abled residents and pregnant women are given a priority.

The city had witnessed a surge of infections in mid-July, when the Covid-19 cases witnessed a daily spike of 400-417. However, by mid-August, the figures hovered between 200 and 250 each day and this week, the numbers have again witnessed a surge. On Thursday, the city had recorded 348 cases, higher from Wednesday’s 301 cases.

The total cases in the city have now crossed the 27,000-mark, while the death toll stands at 973.

The situation at Uthalsar and Majiwada-Manpada wards has been causing a worry to officials as the areas have recorded a growth rate of 1.1% as against the growth rate between 0.3% and 0.9% witnessed in other wards. As per TMC’s report, on Thursday, the Majiwada-Manpada ward had recorded 71 cases, followed by 55 cases registered in Naupada Kopri and 52 in Kalwa wards.

“Earlier, we used to conduct around 50 tests each day, which has increased to around 700 tests now. On Wednesday, we set up three testing camps within the Uthalsar ward, which has led to an increase in the number of positive cases. Forty four new cases were recorded from Uthalsar alone on Thursday due to extensive testing,” said SR Patole, assistant municipal commissioner, TMC.