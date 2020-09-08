Thane Municipal Corporation collects ₹152 crores of property tax within 1.5 months

Thane Municipal Corporation has collected ₹152 crores of property tax within 1.5 months despite the current pandemic situation. Last year, during the same period the civic body managed to collect only ₹42.05 crores of property tax.

The highest property tax was collected from Majhiwada-Manpada ward office at ₹46.08 crores.

A special team under additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade was formed at ward levels to collect property tax. This team started collecting tax from July 16 onwards, “Initial few months all our efforts were towards controlling the spread of the virus. But July onwards, we divided our focus and residents have also supported and paid tax with all honesty. We shall focus on increasing our tax collection amount every year henceforth,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.