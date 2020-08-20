Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan show improvement in Swachh ranking

In a marked improvement from the previous year, Thane city ranked 14th in the country and third in the state in the Swachh Survekshan 2020. The city was at the 57th position in the country last year. Navi Mumbai too showed improvement and ranked third in the country and the cleanest in Maharashtra. Kalyan-Dombivli and Ambernath also showed improved ranking compared to the previous year.

The jump in ranking for Thane, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) claimed, is owing to increasing the number of community toilets, commissioning five new waste treatment plants and good public feedback.

For the past few years, the city’s ranking has suffered due to lack of solid waste management. The city generates around 1,000 metric tonne waste a day, of which 425 metric tonne is wet waste, 375 metric tonne is dry waste and the rest is construction and demolition debris, most of which is dumped at the Diva dumping ground.

Deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi said, “The city had ranked 57th last year in the category of cities with population of more than 10 lakh. This year we ranked 14th across the country and third in state, after Navi Mumbai and Nashik, with 4,606.35 points.”

The corporation scored well on citizen’s feedback and direct observation, said officials from the solid waste department.

An official said, “This year we have commissioned five new waste processing plants, which include plants for composting, wood waste and biomethanisation. These plants are set up at Hiranandani Estate, Vrindavan Society, Kausa, Kalwa and Kopri. The Diaghar biomethanisation plant is also operational. We have reduced the amount of waste dumped in Diva dumping ground which helped us improve the score.”

He further said that sanitation was also another point of focus and added, “We have increased the number of community toilets and also ensured that the existing toilets are cleaned regularly. Citizens also gave a positive feedback which improved the ranking.”

Residents, however, claimed more needs to be done. “Most of the solid waste processing plants are merely on paper, while waste continues to pile up in nooks and corners of the city. Emphasis should be given on cleanliness of slums, especially in Kalwa and Mumbra. The corporation had beautified roads and footpaths in some areas, but there are not enough dustbins in the city,” said Amol Suryarao, a 37-year-old resident.

‘Residents helped improve ranking’

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has given the credit for ranking as the cleanest city in Maharashtra and third in the country to its residents. The city had ranked seventh last year.

NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “Navi Mumbai is the only city in Maharashtra to have received a 5-star rating in becoming debris-free city under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, and is among the top six in the country. We have also received ODF+ (open defection free) rating. The credit should go to the residents who wholeheartedly supported the measures taken by NMMC.”

Former NMMC Swachhata Mission Tadartha Committee chairperson Netra Shirke said, “Large housing societies and hotels are producing fertiliser through plants set up within their premises. The same is happening in all civic schools and gardens. Similarly, a zero-waste slum model has been implemented in Ramnagar area of Digha.”

Ambernath ranks third in state in smaller cities category

The Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) has ranked 18th in the country and third in the state among cities with population of less than 10 lakh as opposed to its last year’s 30th rank in the country.

AMC officials claimed proper waste management, management of ghanta gadi, waste composting projects helped in improving the ranking.

“The civic body has managed to implement ghanta gadi service efficiently which helped in reducing dumping of waste on roads. Volunteers conducted door-to-door visits to explain waste segregation. We focused on keeping chowks and prominent places in the city clean,” said Prashant Rasal, chief officer, AMC.

Kalyan Dombivli ranks 6th in state

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) ranked sixth in the state and 22nd in country, in a marked improvement from previous year’s ranking of 77th in the country.

One of the major reasons for improvement in rank is implementing waste segregation rules, decreasing the amount of waste dumped at Adharwadi dumping ground, claim officials from the civic solid waste management department.

“Citizen’s participation in waste segregation has improved the rank to some extent. Also some of our waste management projects have begun functioning. Similarly, we have reduced dumping waste at Adharwadi dump yard from 650 metric tonne to 50 metric tonne. We have also began processing dry and wet waste. We have plans to close the dump yard through bio-remediation method, and the work for the same is already under progress,” said Ramdas Kokre, deputy municipal commissioner, KDMC.