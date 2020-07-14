Sections
Home / Cities / Thane NGO criticises TMC’s handling of Covid pandemic

Thane NGO criticises TMC’s handling of Covid pandemic

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:52 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Volunteers of Thane Matdata Jagran Abhiyan, an NGO working on social issues, on Tuesday gathered at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters to protest the civic bodyt’s alleged lack of efforts to handle the Covid-19 pandemic. The group demanded a meeting with TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, however, he was unavailable.

“There are many private hospitals that have not been considered to be used as Covid facilities. Moreover, there aren’t enough testing centres that are easily accessible, nor are the government testing centres functioning free of cost. Schools which have been converted into quarantine centers do not have proper hygiene facilities,” said Chetana Dixit, volunteer, Thane Matadata Jagran Abhiyaan.

The group has decided to visit the civic chief’s office again on Wednesday to discuss these issues. “There need to be more affordable provisions. Healthy locals should be allowed to volunteer at Covid centers,” said Unmesh Bagave, antoher volunteer.

Calls to the civic commissioner went unanswered.



