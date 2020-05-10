Thane NGOs face funds crunch, ask govt agencies for aid

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) distributing ration and meals to migrants and daily wage workers in Thane are running out of donations and have urged state government agencies for aid.

They have also requested the government to set up a coordinating committee to help them provide provisions to migrants walking to their hometowns.

Since the lockdown, many NGOs in Thane started helping the families of labourers and beggars living on the street.

“We have been getting the list of labourers in the city from Thane municipal corporation and collectorate department. Based on the data, we have provided ration to over 3,500 people. However, due to the lockdown, we are not getting adequate donations as donors have reached their limits. Hence, if government agencies help us in providing essential commodities, we can reach more families,” said Nishant Bangera, 28, founder, Muse foundation, in Thane.

NGO volunteers have been provided with special identity cards by the government to carry out the distribution of food packets and ration among the needy.

“Other than labourers, there are many migrants walking on highways to reach their hometowns. We expect the government to set up a coordinating committee, to help us provide space at proper spots on the highways to set up water, food stalls and toilets for them,” added Bangera.

“Since the lockdown, we have provided ration to around 350 people in Mumbra and Kalwa area. But presently, we have been facing a funds crunch,” said a 39-year-old volunteer associated with Childhelpline group in Thane.