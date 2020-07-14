Thane on ‘Mission Zero’, gets four antigen testing centres

To curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the civic body initiated ‘Mission Zero’ within the city along with the Indian Jain Association. All nine wards within the corporation have received a mobile dispensary as a part of the initiative.

Thane city also received its first set of antigen testing centre, with around 1 lakh testing kits. The four centres in different parts of the city will soon start operations.

Thane city reported 333 new cases and seven deaths on Monday, after which the city’s total Covid-19 count surged to 12,957, while the death toll stands at 196.

“We have to start the treatment of patients as soon as they are tested positive, to break the chain. Those with symptoms, especially, should be given treatment at the earliest. We also need to make sure that the virus is detected on time, for which these mobile dispensaries will prove to be beneficial and help in identifying those with fever and other Covid-19 symptoms,” said Eknath Shinde, Thane’s guardian minister and cabinet minister said at the flag off for the ‘Mission Zero’ initiative at TMC on Monday.

Shinde also inaugurated the antigen testing centre at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa on Monday. Apart from the Kalwa hospital, two other private hospitals and a Covid care facility will also have these antigen testing centres.

“These rapid antigen testing kits will be used for high risk patients from hots pots, containment zones and slum areas within Thane city,” said an official from the municipal corporation.

Civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said that the situation is not out of control in the city.

“Although the numbers are increasing, we have not lost control of the situation yet. We have increased the number of testing which is also the reason behind the spike in the city’s positive cases. Almost 80% patients are asymptomatic and hence there is no need to panic.”