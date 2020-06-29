Sections
Thane Police increase bandobast at entry points to the city to take strict action against lockdown violators

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 01:16 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Thane traffic police have increased bandobast duties at all corners and entry point of the city to take stringent action against those travelling without valid reasons.

The traffic police have booked 957 motorists for disobedience of police order and seized 195 vehicles in Thane commissionerate jurisdiction.

“The city police had warned citizens to stay at home, but many are roaming around in their two-wheelers and cars stating fake emergencies. Our appeals have not worked and so we will seize vehicles,” traffic police deputy commissioner Amit Kale said.

Officers have further said that office-goers should carry their identity cards along with a letter from their respective workplaces.



