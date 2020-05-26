Thane records 122 new cases, two deaths

Sections
Updated: May 26, 2020 23:12 IST

By Megha Pol,

Two people died while 122 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Thane on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the city is 2,294. The death toll has touched 69.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “Among the 69 deaths are 50 men and 19 women. A 82-year-old man from Wagale Estate who was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and a 42-year-old man from Kausa in Mumbra admitted to Vedant Hospital have died. The number of cases in Naupada-Kopri ward has increased by 30 cases on Tuesday.”

Thane civic commissioner Vijay Singhal surveyed containment areas of Naupada, including Nagsen Nagar, Khatan Road and Chendani Koliwada. “He gave orders to conduct a temperature and oxygen level scan of each of the residents. The toilets in the areas will be cleaned using hypochloride solution four to five times a day. He also gave orders to break the chain by increase contact tracing and quarantining of high-risk contact in these areas,” Malvi added

Recovery rate



The rate of recovery of Covid cases in Thane has now reached 41% with over 890 people recovered so far. On Tuesday itself 52 people were discharged from various hospitals in the city. At present there are 1335 active coronavirus cases in the city.



Uthalsar ward locked down till May 31

The TMC has shut shops and markets in Uthalsar ward, which saw five new cases on Tuesday. Only medical shops will be allowed to open and dairy shops will open from 7am to 9am. The lockdown will start from midnight of May 26 to May 31.

