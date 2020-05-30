Sections
Thane records 146 new cases, 4 Covid deaths

Updated: May 30, 2020 00:32 IST

By Megha Pol,

For the eighth consecutive day, Thane city has reported more than 100 Covid positive cases on a single day. The city recorded 146 new cases on Friday. Four people, including a woman and three men, have died.

The death toll in the city has reached 79 while the total number of positive cases is 2,750.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “All the four deaths reported on Friday are from Thane civil hospital. A 63-year-old woman from Wagale Estate was admitted on May 19 and died on the same day. A 72-year-old man and a 40-year-old man from Indira Nagar and 62-year-old from Bhoir Compound also died after being infected.”

Over 2,242 people are in quarantine centres of Thane Municipal Corporation. Guardian minister Eknath Shinde surveyed the quarantine centre in New Horizon School on Ghodbunder on Friday after receiving several complaints of unhygienic condition.



Shinde said, “I have given directives to the TMC officials to ensure all facilities are provided to people in the quarantine facilities. The patients and close contacts residing in these centres should get nutritious diet, proper beds, blankets, pillow, medicines and clean toilets.”

