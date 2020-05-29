Thane records 154 new cases, three deaths

The steady rise in number of Covid cases in Thane continued with the city reporting 154 new cases on Thursday. Three deaths were also reported. The total Covid deaths in the city are 75.

With the number of cases crossing 2,500, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completely shut the city till May 31.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “A 44-year-old policewoman who died in Jupiter Hospital on May 21 is among the three deaths recorded on Thursday. A 76-year-old man from Wagale Estate and a 55-year-old man from Nagsen Nagar in Naupada are among the three who died.”

The city has recorded 2,604 positive cases while 1,085 people were discharged from hospitals.

Malvi added, “We have shut down the entire city till May 31. Only medical stores and dairies will be allowed to operate. Groceries and vegetable stores will remain shut. Some of the wards have allotted specific timings for some grocery stores to open.”