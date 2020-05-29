Sections
Home / Cities / Thane records 154 new cases, three deaths

Thane records 154 new cases, three deaths

The steady rise in number of Covid cases in Thane continued with the city reporting 154 new cases on Thursday. Three deaths were also reported. The total Covid deaths in the city are 75.With the...

Updated: May 29, 2020 01:02 IST

By Megha Pol,

The steady rise in number of Covid cases in Thane continued with the city reporting 154 new cases on Thursday. Three deaths were also reported. The total Covid deaths in the city are 75.

With the number of cases crossing 2,500, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completely shut the city till May 31.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “A 44-year-old policewoman who died in Jupiter Hospital on May 21 is among the three deaths recorded on Thursday. A 76-year-old man from Wagale Estate and a 55-year-old man from Nagsen Nagar in Naupada are among the three who died.”

The city has recorded 2,604 positive cases while 1,085 people were discharged from hospitals.



Malvi added, “We have shut down the entire city till May 31. Only medical stores and dairies will be allowed to operate. Groceries and vegetable stores will remain shut. Some of the wards have allotted specific timings for some grocery stores to open.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

History-sheeter, aides held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana
May 29, 2020 02:07 IST
Building branch failed to keep online record of CLU, ED charges: Ludhiana MC panel
May 29, 2020 02:04 IST
Party row: Lodhi Club submits internal inquiry report to Ludhiana DC
May 29, 2020 01:59 IST
Over 15,000 migrants board Shramik trains from Ludhiana railway station today
May 29, 2020 01:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.