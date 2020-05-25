Sections
Home / Cities / Thane records 154 new Covid cases

Thane records 154 new Covid cases

A total of 154 new Covid-19 cases were recorded by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday, taking the city’s toll to 2,172. Among the new cases are 10 children below 18 years of age....

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:22 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

A total of 154 new Covid-19 cases were recorded by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday, taking the city’s toll to 2,172. Among the new cases are 10 children below 18 years of age. Lokmanyanagar and Savarkarnagar continue to record the highest number of cases. On Monday, the ward saw 48 more cases and the total tally reached 626.

“Among the 154 positive cases today, 100 are those who are quarantined,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

Thane saw 82 patients returning home after recovery on Monday. TMC has seen 42% recovery till now.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kanpur woman shot at in Ambala over property dispute
May 25, 2020 22:51 IST
Balbir Singh Senior was a legend across the border too
May 25, 2020 22:49 IST
Stuck in Mumbai for 2 months, cancer patient from Patna flies home
May 25, 2020 22:46 IST
Rs 1.25 crore paddy goes missing from Tarn Taran mill, 3 booked
May 25, 2020 22:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.