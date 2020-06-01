Sections
Home / Cities / Thane records 164 cases, five Covid deaths

Thane records 164 cases, five Covid deaths

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded 164 positive cases and five deaths on Monday. The total cases in the city are 3,196. In the past 12 days, the number of cases has been more than 100....

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:27 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded 164 positive cases and five deaths on Monday. The total cases in the city are 3,196. In the past 12 days, the number of cases has been more than 100. Lokmanyanagar, Savarkarnagar and Mumbra continue to record the highest number of cases in the city.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Three men aged 65, 53 and 72 years died. Two woman aged 77 and 42 are also among the five dead. Two out of five died on May 22 but the test reports came out after their death.”

The death toll in the city is 92.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Finally, Punjab set to start mobile sample collection this week
Jun 02, 2020 01:19 IST
Pak High Commission officials wanted to extract details of army movements via trains: Report
Jun 02, 2020 01:11 IST
2 NDRF teams in Palghar near Mumbai, 100 boats stranded
Jun 02, 2020 01:17 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Expect heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane on Wednesday
Jun 02, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.