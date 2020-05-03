Sections
Thane records 17 new cases, 1 death

A 52-year-old man from Mumbra died after testing Covid positive while 17 new cases were reported from Thane on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 389.No new case was reported from CP...

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:19 IST

By Megha Pol, Sajana Nambiar and G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

A 52-year-old man from Mumbra died after testing Covid positive while 17 new cases were reported from Thane on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 389.

No new case was reported from CP Talao, which has become a hotspot.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “A 52- year-old resident of Mumbra died on Saturday night. He was admitted to Kalsekar hospital in Mumbra on May 1 after he complained of cold and cough. He was shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital the same day. He was diabetic and tested positive for Covid-19. Sixteen people have died so far.”

Kalyan and Dombivli saw 14 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number cases to 195.



The newly infected persons include five who travelled to Mumbai for work. A 44-year-old traffic police posted in Mumbai is among those who tested positive for coronavirus.

Navi Mumbai crossed the 300 mark on Sunday with 25 new cases, taking the total tally to 314.

Fifteen of the new cases are related to APMC market traders or the business there. These include four family members of an APMC trader who had tested positive earlier.

