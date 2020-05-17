Sections
Home / Cities / Thane records 2 Covid deaths, 88 new cases

Thane records 2 Covid deaths, 88 new cases

Two Covid patients died and 88 new cases were reported from Thane city on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,178. The death toll has touched 50. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal...

Updated: May 17, 2020 21:47 IST

By Megha Pol,

Two Covid patients died and 88 new cases were reported from Thane city on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,178. The death toll has touched 50.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “A 31-year-old man from Kajuvadi, Wagale Estate, who had undergone brain surgery in January died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had a history of fits and had an attack on May 4 after which he was taken to a private hospital. He was shifted to Thane civil hospital after his test came positive. He was unconscious since May 4 and was declared dead on May 14.”

The second case is of a 43-year-old man from Ambika Nagar who had fever and cold. He was tested on May 8 and his report came positive on May 11. He died in Thane civil hospital and on May 14. “He had no comorbidities,” said Malvi.

Among the new cases, 32 are from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward, while 18 are from Naupada-Kopri ward.



The Thane civic commissioner has formed a special committee to address complaints of private hospitals overcharging patients. TMC has fixed the charges for the hospitals and the civic commissioner has given directives to take action against those overcharging patients.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After 65% jump in IT investments last fiscal, Covid-19 may hit growth in Punjab this year
May 17, 2020 23:01 IST
Pune man duped of Rs 38.55 lakh in online fraud
May 17, 2020 23:00 IST
ATS constable dies of fever, Covid report awaited
May 17, 2020 23:00 IST
Govt opens stadiums for sports, BCCI cautious
May 17, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.