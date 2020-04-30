Thane records 2 deaths; corporator among 31 new cases

Sections
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:31 IST

By Megha Pol,

Thane recorded two deaths on Thursday, the day when the city saw highest single-day spike of Covid cases.

With 31 new cases, the city’s tally has crossed 300. The death toll so far is 11.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “A 57-year-old resident of Kausa, who had tuberculosis and hypertension, died in Thane civil hospital. He had a bakery shop in Kurla.”

The second case is 65-year-old man, who died on April 28 but his report came on Wednesday, and he tested positive. He had several comorbidites.



Thane’s total number of cases is 310.

Among those who tested positive on Thursday is a corporator, wife of a member of Legislative Council (MLC).

An official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, “The corporator is the wife of an MLC from Thane. She contracted the virus from her house help, who had tested positive. The family members of the domestic help have been quarantined. The MLC has also been quarantined.”

The highest number of cases on Thursday was reported from Wagale Estate slums, which saw 10 positive cases.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “Six positive cases are from Vijaylaxmi chawl in Kajuvadi slums of Lokmanya Nagar area. New cases were also reported from slum areas of Janakinagar in Kalwa, CP Talao, Padwalnagar, Hanuman Nagar and Mumbra on Thursday.”

