Thane records 3 Covid deaths, 40 new cases

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded 40 new Covid cases on Monday and three deaths. A 51-year-old man from Mulund, who was admitted to Vedant Hospital, an 80-year-old woman, who was admitted to Kaushalya Hospital, and a 50-year-old man, who was admitted to Kalsekar Hospital, both from Kausa, died in the past 24 hours.

Thane has recorded 32 Covid deaths till now. The city has a total of 752 positive cases. “We have 161 containment zones and have taken more steps to break the chain and the spread of the virus. We have also seen an increase in the recovery rate in the past few days -- from 18%, it rose to 30% on Monday,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC. Around 100 Covid patients were discharged on Monday.