Thane records 4 Covid deaths, 104 new cases

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 01:40 IST

By Megha Pol,

Four Covid patients died and 104 new cases were reported from Thane on Tuesday. The number of cases in the city is 3,300 while 98 people have died so far.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “The death of four people, including a woman, was recorded in the city on Tuesday. A 68-year-old woman from Sawarkarnagar died in Kalsekar Hospital on May 31. A 70-year-old man from Majiwada and a 53-year-old man from Kasarvadavli are both from Majiwada Manpada ward. The fourth death is of a 52-year-old man from Indira Nagar who died on June 1.”

The highest number of 25 cases was recorded in Wagale Estate followed by 20 in Naupada-Kopri ward and 19 in Kalwa ward.

Sixty-five patients were also discharged from hospitals in the city, taking the total number of patients who recovered to 1,774. The city has a recovery rate of 45%.



The city has 280 containment zones compared to the 235 zones last week.

