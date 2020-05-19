Sections
Home / Cities / Thane records 4 Covid deaths, 84 new cases

Thane records 4 Covid deaths, 84 new cases

Four Covid patients died in Thane and 84 new cases were reported on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the city is 1,353, while the death toll is 54. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal...

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:35 IST

By Megha Pol,

Four Covid patients died in Thane and 84 new cases were reported on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the city is 1,353, while the death toll is 54.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “Among the dead is a 93-year-old man from Naupada who died on May 18. He was admitted to Kaushalya Hospital on May 12 after he tested positive for Covid.”

On Tuesday, the Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward recorded the highest number of Covid positive cases at 27 followed by 12 in Kalwa and 10 in Mumbra.

“The recovery rate has increased to 33% with around 101 patients discharged on Tuesday. With 414 people recovered, the active cases in the city are 891. Around 3,312 people are in home quarantine,” Malvi added.



