Sections
Home / Cities / Thane records 4 Covid deaths, 96 new cases

Thane records 4 Covid deaths, 96 new cases

Four Covid patients died while 96 new cases were recorded in the city on Thursday, the second highest one-day spike. The total number of cases in the city is 1,560 with 61 total deaths. Two medical...

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:35 IST

By Megha Pol,

Four Covid patients died while 96 new cases were recorded in the city on Thursday, the second highest one-day spike. The total number of cases in the city is 1,560 with 61 total deaths.

Two medical officers and three staffers of the health department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have tested positive following which 35 employees are quarantined.

The total number of Covid positive healthcare workers from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa has reached 21.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Three men and one woman died on Thursday. A 52-year-old woman from Khopat, a 80-year-old man from Kalwa, a 51-year-old man from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar and a 60-year-old man from Anandnagar in Kopri died after testing positive for Covid. Twenty-three new cases were recorded in Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward followed by 18 in Naupada-Kopri and 17 in Wagale Estate ward.”



The five people who tested positive from the health department of TMC had come in contact with a medical officer from Kalwa hospital who had come to TMC for a meeting.

An officer requesting anonymity said, “Around 35 people, including the health officers, are in quarantine. All of them will be tested. The department has been sealed again. The number of positive cases in Kalwa hospital has increased to 21, which includes around nine doctors. Some of the departments in the hospital are also sealed.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

12% school students have left Chandigarh amid migrant exodus triggered by Covid-19
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Amid rising tension, US Senate passes bill to delist Chinese firms from exchanges
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal sex determination racket: Doctor, woman assistant sent to two-day police custody
May 22, 2020 00:50 IST
683 tested positive for Covid-19 at screening camps in Mumbai slums since April
May 22, 2020 00:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.