Thane records 46 new Covid cases, two deaths

The number of Covid positive patients in the city has almost touched 500.

Two people died and 46 new cases were reported on Wednesday -- the highest one-day spike in Thane so far ---- taking the total number of cases in the city to 496.

The slum and congested areas of Wagale Estate and Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar saw the largest increase with 13 and 12 cases respectively. Mumbra, which had fewer cases for the past few days, recorded a spike of eight cases on Wednesday.

RT Kendre, officer on special duty for Covid 19, said, “A 49-year old man admitted to Horizon Hospital died on May 5. He had diabetes and was admitted on May 1 after he tested positive on April 28. In another case, a 46-year-old man from Rupadevipada in Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar area died of the infection at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa on May 5. He was diabetic and admitted to the hospital on May 2. The total deaths in the city are 21. The city recorded 46 cases on Wednesday and the total number of cases is now 496.”

The number of cases in Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar has crossed 100 with 106 people testing positive so far.

Volunteers to monitor slum dwellers

The Thane civic commissioner has appointed young volunteers as Covid-19 warriors to ensure people in slum areas stay indoors.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Many people in slums and congested areas are seen roaming outside. The ward-level committee of young volunteers has been formed in Wagale Estate and Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward, which have the maximum number of Covid cases.”

The volunteers will keep watch on people roaming outside, youngsters playing, people meeting outside and crowd at market places. “The volunteers will also educate the people on social distancing and request them to go home,” Malvi added.