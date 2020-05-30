Sections
Home / Cities / Thane records 5 Covid-19 deaths

Thane records 5 Covid-19 deaths

Three women and two men, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in Thane. A total of 151 new cases were recorded in the city on Saturday. The number of positive cases in the city is 2,901....

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:58 IST

By Megha Pol,

Three women and two men, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in Thane. A total of 151 new cases were recorded in the city on Saturday. The number of positive cases in the city is 2,901. Eighty-four Covid-19 patients have died in the city so far.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “Three women died in the city. Two of them are Mumbra residents aged 26 and 31 years. The third woman is 61 years old from Mahagiri. Two men, one a 75-year-old from Sawarkarnagar and the other a 67-year-old man from Anandnagar died after testing positive.”

The highest number of cases, 37 cases, were reported from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward, followed by 24 in Naupada-Kopri and 20 in Mumbra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pandemic, curbs push IELTS centres, visa facilitators to brink
May 31, 2020 01:11 IST
Parents protest outside Panchkula school over ‘fee hike’
May 31, 2020 01:03 IST
Navi Mumbai records 114 new cases, 7 deaths
May 31, 2020 00:57 IST
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
May 31, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.