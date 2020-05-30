Thane records 5 Covid-19 deaths

Three women and two men, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in Thane. A total of 151 new cases were recorded in the city on Saturday. The number of positive cases in the city is 2,901. Eighty-four Covid-19 patients have died in the city so far.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “Three women died in the city. Two of them are Mumbra residents aged 26 and 31 years. The third woman is 61 years old from Mahagiri. Two men, one a 75-year-old from Sawarkarnagar and the other a 67-year-old man from Anandnagar died after testing positive.”

The highest number of cases, 37 cases, were reported from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward, followed by 24 in Naupada-Kopri and 20 in Mumbra.