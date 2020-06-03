Sections
Thane records 5 Covid deaths, 149 new cases

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:30 IST

By Megha Pol,

Five Covid deaths were reported in Thane on Wednesday, taking the total toll in the city to 103.

The total positive cases in the city are 3,449, with 149 new cases recorded on Wednesday.

Around 116 patients were also discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,544.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “Five people, including two women, died in the city after being infected. An 86-year-old woman from Khopat died at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa on May 19 while a 53-year-old woman from Kisannagar died in her home on May 28.”



An 80-year-old man died in Kaushalya Hospital, a 76-year-old man from Mumbra died in Kalsekar Hospital and a 47-year-old man from Shanti Nagar in Thane died in Horizon Prime Hospital.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has eased lockdown but the decision on what is allowed in the 280 containment zones will be taken by the assistant municipal commissioner of the respective zones. The TMC has allowed shops to open on alternate days.

In Naupada and Kopri, easing of lockdown will be in a planned manner. Naupada is in old Thane and has wholesale and retail markets.

An officer from Naupada ward said, “We have kept all shops shut till the midnight of June 4. We will ensure there is a proper system in place before these shops are allowed to open as the markets see a lot of crowd.”

