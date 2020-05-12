Thane records 5 Covid deaths, 47 new cases

Sections
Updated: May 12, 2020 22:49 IST

By Megha Pol,

Thane recorded its highest one-day Covid death toll with five deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths in the city to 34.

The city recorded 47 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 796.

Out of the new cases, 22 are from Mumbra, eight are from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar area and six from Wagale Estate.

Out of the five death, two are from Wagale Estate and two from Mumbra.



Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “A 56-year-old man from Kausa, Mumbra, was admitted to Bethany Hospital with breathlessness and tested positive on May 9. He was shifted to Horizon Prime Hospital and died on May 10. A 71- year-old man from Kausa died in Jupiter Hospital in Thane. A 57-year-old man from Wagale Estate Road, an asthama patient who was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa on May 9, died on the same day. He tested positive for Covid after death.”

The fourth death is of a 45-year-old woman who livers near Dadoji Konddev Stadium. She was admitted to Thane civil hospital on May 8 and died on May 12. A 57-year-old man from Wagale Estate, who had hypertension, died in Kalwa hospital.

