Thane records highest 24-hour spike with 110 new cases

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:19 IST

By Megha Pol,

In the highest 24-hour spike, Thane recorded 110 new Covid positive cases and three deaths on Wednesday. The number of cases in the city is 1,463 while the death toll is 57.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “A total of 110 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the highest 24-hour jump so far. However, the rate of recovery has also increased to 39% with 112 people discharged on Wednesday. The highest number of 27 cases was seen in Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward followed by 18 in Uthalsar and 17 in Wagale Estate.”

The Kalwa and Majiwada Manpada ward recorded 10 new cases each.

The Thane district has increased the capacity of the Thane Civil Hospital by increasing the number of beds. The district authority has confirmed that 150 beds have been added, taking the total number of beds to 250. The 150 beds will be portable beds to accommodate the increasing number of patients.



