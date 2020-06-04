Sections
Home / Cities / Thane reports 194 new cases, five Covid deaths

Thane reports 194 new cases, five Covid deaths

Thane reported 194 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the second highest number of cases so far on a single day. Five deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 108.The city’s total...

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:40 IST

By Megha Pol,

Thane reported 194 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the second highest number of cases so far on a single day. Five deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 108.

The city’s total tally of cases is 3,643. With Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) easing lockdown, the number of cases jumped to 194 on a single day.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Five deaths were reported in the city, one woman and four men. A 65-year-old woman from Amrut Nagar in Mumbra died at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa on May 27. A 57-year-old man from Rabodi, a 45-year-old man from Gholai Nagar and 50-year-old man from Wagale Estate died in Kalwa Hospital. A 53-year-old man from Jagjivan Nagar died in Kaushalya Hospital.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ambernath records highest single-day spike with 73 new cases
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
In Odisha, testing for Covid-19 declines as machines malfunction
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Last Shramik train with migrants expected to depart for Manipur soon
Jun 05, 2020 00:34 IST
Man battling depression after son’s death commits suicide
Jun 05, 2020 00:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.